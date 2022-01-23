Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter worth $84,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter worth $194,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $30.30.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.78. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.63 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.97%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

