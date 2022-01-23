Swiss National Bank Buys 13,200 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 210,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,883,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,373 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,911,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,361,000 after purchasing an additional 820,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,926,000 after purchasing an additional 762,490 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 362,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,303,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.36%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -571.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

