Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,624,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,606,000 after acquiring an additional 241,540 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 102,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 11.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after acquiring an additional 232,601 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 10.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,298,000 after acquiring an additional 182,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 25.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after acquiring an additional 352,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

NYSE LADR opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average is $11.58. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 94.17, a current ratio of 94.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.47 and a beta of 2.15.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 0.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 615.43%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LADR shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.