Swiss National Bank Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,483,000 after buying an additional 107,565 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,252,000 after buying an additional 25,834 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

SGRY stock opened at $42.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $69.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 3.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.33.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $559.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.