Swiss National Bank Invests $2.99 Million in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 145,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGNT. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,512,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,498,000. RGM Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,325,000. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognyte Software stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.90. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $762.23 million and a PE ratio of 385.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Cognyte Software had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.83 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CGNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

