Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,500 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 7.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 8.8% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 4.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OptimizeRx news, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick D. Spangler sold 6,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $527,543.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,290 shares of company stock worth $6,950,686 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OPRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

OPRX stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.60. The company has a market capitalization of $745.81 million, a P/E ratio of 299.79 and a beta of 0.55. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.82 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

