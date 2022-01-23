Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,600 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $42.09 on Friday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $69.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 3.03.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $559.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

