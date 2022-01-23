Swiss National Bank Purchases New Position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 145,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGNT. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,512,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,498,000. RGM Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,325,000. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

CGNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $762.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.90. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.83 million. Cognyte Software had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

