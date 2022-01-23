Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QTRX. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Quanterix by 326.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 1,459.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Quanterix in the second quarter worth $106,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Quanterix in the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 7.8% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $184,398.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dawn Mattoon sold 8,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $488,884.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,737 shares of company stock worth $1,318,930. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.49. Quanterix Co. has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.31.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Quanterix Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

