Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QTRX. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Quanterix by 326.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 1,459.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Quanterix in the second quarter worth $106,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Quanterix in the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 7.8% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $184,398.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dawn Mattoon sold 8,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $488,884.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,737 shares of company stock worth $1,318,930. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX
opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.49. Quanterix Co. has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.31.
Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Quanterix Profile
Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.
Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX).
Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Swiss National Bank increased its position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 20.3% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 13.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Quanterix in the third quarter worth $423,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 70.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 484,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,394,000 after acquiring an additional 200,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Quanterix in the second quarter worth $259,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $184,398.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dawn Mattoon sold 8,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $488,884.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,737 shares of company stock worth $1,318,930. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX
opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.49. Quanterix Co. has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.31.
Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Quanterix Profile
Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.
Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX).
Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.