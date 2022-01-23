Swiss National Bank Sells 500 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Bally’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,773,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bally’s by 61.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,571,000 after acquiring an additional 767,194 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bally’s by 93.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,931,000 after acquiring an additional 634,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bally’s by 25.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after acquiring an additional 242,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter worth $61,804,000. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BALY opened at $27.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average is $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.29. Bally’s Co. has a 52 week low of $27.09 and a 52 week high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.58 million. Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.98%. Bally’s’s quarterly revenue was up 169.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

BALY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

In other news, insider Robeson Reeves bought 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence Downey bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,250 shares of company stock worth $550,260. 40.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

