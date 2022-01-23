Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

Get Swisscom alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SCMWY. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, November 1st. HSBC cut shares of Swisscom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $56.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.57. Swisscom has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.15.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Swisscom (SCMWY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.