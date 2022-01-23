Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

SNDX opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.57. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 678.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Fabrice Egros sold 14,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $252,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 35,156 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $703,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,175 shares of company stock worth $4,726,677 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,500,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 23,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,058,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

