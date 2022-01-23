Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Holdings Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 61.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 367,085 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 577,940 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $13,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Tapestry by 47.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,016 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 20.3% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 31.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,537 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Tapestry by 11.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,815 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its position in Tapestry by 1.9% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 18,981 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TPR stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.89. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on TPR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

