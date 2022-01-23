Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) PT Lowered to GBX 190 at Morgan Stanley

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 195 ($2.66) to GBX 190 ($2.59) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the homebuilder’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TW. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.66) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 200 ($2.73) to GBX 189 ($2.58) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.93) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.66) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, January 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 200 ($2.73).

LON:TW opened at GBX 156.65 ($2.14) on Thursday. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of GBX 145.25 ($1.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 213.92 ($2.92). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 165.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.78.

In other news, insider Scilla Grimble bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £25,650 ($34,997.95).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

