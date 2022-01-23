Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $7.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.38. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO R.A. Session II acquired 42,518 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $528,923.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 20,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 30.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 17,073 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 529.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 28,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 246.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 88,984 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,310,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

