TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$67.96.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 target price on shares of TC Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th.

In other TC Energy news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total value of C$556,333.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$120,394.44. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,828 shares of company stock worth $576,674.

TSE:TRP traded down C$0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$63.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,665,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,703. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$53.20 and a 12 month high of C$68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.89 billion and a PE ratio of 33.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.62.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.24 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.3000003 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 184.13%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

