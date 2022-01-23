TD Securities Upgrades Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) to “Buy”

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$45.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$40.00. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JWEL. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.71.

TSE JWEL opened at C$37.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.21. Jamieson Wellness has a twelve month low of C$32.70 and a twelve month high of C$41.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

