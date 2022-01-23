Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 834 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 24.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,333 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,101,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,799,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,941,000 after purchasing an additional 24,555 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 791,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,596,000 after purchasing an additional 103,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 761,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,163,000 after purchasing an additional 118,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $340,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,398 shares of company stock valued at $8,604,364 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INSP opened at $206.68 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.18 and a 52 week high of $286.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.68.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $61.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INSP shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

