Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,921 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 30.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Rapid7 were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 14.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 57.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 238.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

RPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.64.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $66,698.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $6,277,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,316 shares of company stock worth $8,954,282 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $91.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.02 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $139.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

