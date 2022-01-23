Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,701 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Buckle were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Buckle by 8,941.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Buckle in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Buckle in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in Buckle by 15.9% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKE stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.26. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Buckle had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $319.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti assumed coverage on Buckle in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

