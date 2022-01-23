Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $912,000 Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BPMC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,098,000 after purchasing an additional 473,445 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 44.6% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,321,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after acquiring an additional 407,611 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 37.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,160,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,074,000 after acquiring an additional 318,833 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at about $32,453,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $22,944,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $68.91 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.92.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BPMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.09.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $84,192.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $552,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,729,692 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

