Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $973,000 Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fox Factory were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,409,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,101,000 after buying an additional 406,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,978,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,239,000 after buying an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter worth $253,058,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,502,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,127,000 after acquiring an additional 17,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,476,000 after acquiring an additional 22,267 shares during the last quarter.

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday.

FOXF opened at $127.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $117.59 and a 12 month high of $190.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.71.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

