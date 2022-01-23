Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 175.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 59.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.19.

In other news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $61.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.57. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 12.92.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. The company had revenue of $106.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

