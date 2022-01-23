Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 126.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 145.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 137.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Knott David M purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter worth about $225,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.02. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $35.34 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.80.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -51.06%.

In related news, VP Todd W. Kingma purchased 3,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 3,655 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.10 per share, with a total value of $135,600.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 49,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,392. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

