Tech and Energy Transition (NASDAQ:TETCU) Trading Down 0.5%

Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87. 2,133 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 1,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tech and Energy Transition by 41.2% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 423,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 123,749 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Tech and Energy Transition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,372,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 303,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103,308 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 150,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 28,790 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the period.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

