Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ERIC opened at $11.01 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.31. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ERIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 7,083.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

