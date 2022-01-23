Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of ERIC opened at $11.01 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.31. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
ERIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.
About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.
Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number
Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.