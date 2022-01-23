Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Price Target Lowered to 162.00 at UBS Group

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from 163.00 to 162.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TELNY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telenor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.
Shares of TELNY opened at $16.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $18.78.
About Telenor ASA
Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.
Recommended Story: What is the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.