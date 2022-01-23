Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.22.

TLSNY stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.26.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

