Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,339,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,291 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $24,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,815,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238,154 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 148.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,504,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,274,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,500,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TME stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.27.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TME. Citigroup lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

