Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $120.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $105.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.86.

NYSE:THC opened at $75.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $83.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.56.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,409,310.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 78.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,624,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,219,000 after buying an additional 2,027,131 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,288,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,306,000 after acquiring an additional 47,758 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,317,000 after acquiring an additional 20,670 shares during the period. Finally, Centerbridge Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,222,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,692,000 after acquiring an additional 77,284 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

