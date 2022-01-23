Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Trading 4.1% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $64.30 and last traded at $64.13. 16,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 506,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.60.

The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share.

TCBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.94.

In other news, CFO Julie L. Anderson acquired 4,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.41 per share, with a total value of $241,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James H. Browning acquired 1,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.56 per share, for a total transaction of $59,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 26,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,977. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.83.

About Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

