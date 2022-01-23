Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Increased by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,466,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,377 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $666,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,889,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,131,966,000 after purchasing an additional 503,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,023,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,504,267,000 after buying an additional 622,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,203,239,000 after buying an additional 718,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,517,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,176,359,000 after purchasing an additional 711,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $175.64 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.06 and its 200-day moving average is $190.46. The company has a market capitalization of $162.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.14.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.