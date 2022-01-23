Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textainer Group stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.30. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $41.24.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $195.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.43 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 35.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGH. B. Riley raised their price target on Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Textainer Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

