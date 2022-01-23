The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,466 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Boeing by 16.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 14,383 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $543,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Boeing by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,741 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $205.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.48. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $185.26 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $120.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.57.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

