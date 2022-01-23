The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,922,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Chemours worth $404,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Chemours by 6,486.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chemours by 188.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $521,837.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $2,991,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $33.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.04. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $38.87.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Several brokerages have commented on CC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemours has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

