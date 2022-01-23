The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Chemours by 6,486.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemours by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Chemours by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemours alerts:

Shares of CC stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.09. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

In related news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $521,837.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $294,009.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CC. UBS Group raised their target price on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.