The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to post $3.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.22 and the lowest is $3.05. Cooper Companies posted earnings per share of $3.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full year earnings of $14.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.76 to $14.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $15.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.37 to $16.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.50.

Shares of COO traded down $5.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $388.30. The stock had a trading volume of 241,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.55. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $359.84 and a 12-month high of $463.59.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

