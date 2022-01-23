The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Universal Music Group to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Universal Music Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Universal Music Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

UMGNF stock opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. Universal Music Group has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $32.05.

