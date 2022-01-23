The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $10.83 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $10.83 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $10.96. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $574.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $9.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $39.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $41.72 EPS.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.08 earnings per share.

GS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.29.

Shares of GS stock opened at $343.91 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $270.62 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $387.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,870,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,363,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.