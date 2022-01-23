The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Cut to $505.00 by Analysts at Barclays

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $556.00 to $505.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $437.29.

GS stock opened at $343.91 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $270.62 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $115.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $387.37 and a 200 day moving average of $392.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 40.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,225,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,779,925,000 after purchasing an additional 177,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,072,846,000 after acquiring an additional 245,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,127,742,000 after acquiring an additional 160,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,393,444,000 after acquiring an additional 42,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

