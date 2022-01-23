The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in Hershey by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HSY opened at $200.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.96. The company has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $202.89.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $26,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $879,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,877 shares of company stock worth $4,294,788 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

