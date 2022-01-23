The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 610,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $200,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 341,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $112,067,000 after buying an additional 21,915 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $86,207,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 35,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,541,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 11,418 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,403 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,011,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $349.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.75. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $364.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.30.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

