The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 69.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,444 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 686.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 43,644 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KR stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day moving average of $42.75. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $50.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

