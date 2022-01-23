The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 522.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 417,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after purchasing an additional 350,306 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Mosaic by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 13.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MOS opened at $39.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.06.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 6.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.81.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

