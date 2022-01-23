The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.05.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,382 shares of company stock worth $1,720,531 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $200.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $141.60 and a one year high of $228.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.60 and its 200-day moving average is $198.49.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.