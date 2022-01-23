The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Raymond James

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $220.05.

NYSE PNC opened at $200.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $84.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $141.60 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.60 and a 200-day moving average of $198.49.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,382 shares of company stock worth $1,720,531 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,982,520,000 after buying an additional 406,368 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,769,099,000 after buying an additional 631,566 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,724,000 after buying an additional 2,221,691 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,783,000 after buying an additional 1,226,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,126,000 after buying an additional 3,694,020 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

