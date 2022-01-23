The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Dimension Capital Management LLC

Dimension Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after buying an additional 57,053 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 613,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,204,000 after acquiring an additional 334,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.35.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $292.85 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $332.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.02.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.