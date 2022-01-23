The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Toro by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 22,659 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Toro by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Toro by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 837,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after acquiring an additional 21,090 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Toro by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Toro by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,328,000 after buying an additional 833,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

TTC stock opened at $93.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.15 and its 200 day moving average is $103.59. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $91.43 and a 12-month high of $118.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America cut Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

