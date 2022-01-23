The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 196,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,499 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $29,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 53.3% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRV opened at $162.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $169.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.22 and its 200-day moving average is $156.37.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

