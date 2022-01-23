The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Increased by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,552 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,021,793,000 after purchasing an additional 940,877 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,265,797,000 after purchasing an additional 314,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,893,596,000 after purchasing an additional 813,689 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS opened at $137.38 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $136.63 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.89. The stock has a market cap of $249.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.04, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.